PM May eyes positive post Brexit trade ties with Kenya

Fred Aminga @faminga

President Uhuru Kenyatta hosts another red carpet event in honour of British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday in her inaugural visit to Africa since coming to power.

This comes just two days after meeting US President Donald Trump in Washington. According to Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma who was in the US with the Uhuru’s advance party says post-Brexit talks will feature in the meeting with the UK premier. The Prime Minister’s central message will be on a renewed partnership between the UK and Africa.

May will be joined by a business delegation made up of 29 representatives from across all regions of the UK and its devolved administrations. “As we prepare to leave the European Union, now is the time for the UK to deepen and strengthen its global partnerships,” says UK government website.

“This week I am looking forward to discussing how we can do that alongside Africa to help deliver important investment and jobs as well as continue to work together to maintain stability and security,” May said in a statement.

The two leaders will also discuss how British soldiers training in Kenya can acquire techniques needed to identify and destroy improvised explosive devices before they go to fight Al-Shabaab in Somalia.

Uhuru will take the opportunity to ensure consolidation of trade and investment ties with UK.