Kenya takes trade and investment plan to China development forum

Fred Aminga @faminga

After meeting Trump and May, President Uhuru Kenyatta flies to China to attend the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation (FOCAC) where he is set to meet President Xi Jinping (pictured).

As an important platform for collective dialogue and an effective mechanism for practical co-operation between China and African countries, the forum has greatly served as an important driver for practical co-operation in various areas.

Together with FOCAC, there is the Belt and Road Initiative which are the wins in Xi Jinping’s policies of advancement commonly referred to as the XI Jinping Thought.

These two are considered among the largest projects of the century — building a network of railroads and shipping lanes linking itself with 70 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, and Oceania.

The main focuses of the “Belt and Road” initiative — also known as “One Belt, One Road” — are in infrastructure, transportation, and energy. Kenya, India, Pakistan, Russia, New Zealand and Poland are part of this belt which is estimated would soon make up at least a third of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Under the framework of the belt, the governments of China and Kenya, completed the 472km SGR project within two and half years, shortening the Nairobi-Mombasa trip from to five hours.

The second part of the project is ongoing and will pass through Naivasha, Narok before heading to Kisumu and finally to Malaba, reducing the time goods will take between the Port of Mombasa, the hinterland and the region.