Cameroon revive hopes as Egypt scent U20 semis

Cameroon rose from a disappointing start to win their opening match 3-1 against Nigeria in a Women’s U20 volleyball African Nations Championship Pool “A” match staged at Kasarani Indoor Arena yesterday.

The Nigerian team, led by captain Odoh Enewa, started off strongly, assuming the lead at 12-8 by the first technical timeout and held on for a 25-19 win.

This served as caution for the Cameroonians with coach Anong Ivan and captain Anne Bibinbe’s pep talk working wonders as they fought back to clinch the second set 25-20. The third set was almost a one-sided affair as Ivan’s charges had already opened a five-point gap at the first technical time out and went on to double the gap by the second one for the set to end at 25-15 in their favour.

The fourth set was tightly-contested, with Nigeria fighting hard to force the match to head to a tie breaker but the Cameroonians would have none of it as they won the match at 25-20. Kenya and Cameroon headline Pool “A” with one win while winless Tanzania are last.

In other matches, defending champions Egypt picked an easy 3-0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-12) win against Uganda in Sunday’s late match while Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) registered a similar result over Mauritius whom they beat 25-23, 25-18 and 25-23.

Egypt and DRC then faced off in a scintillating match yesterday with the former winning 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-17) to go top of a Pool “B”that also has Rwanda.

In today’s matches, Cameroon will play Tanzania in a Pool “A|” tie while Egypt and Rwanda clash in a Pool “B” match. Uganda and DRC meet in the last match of the day.

The final group stage matches will be played on Thursday where the top two teams will head to the semi-finals with the winner qualifying for the 2019 FIVB World Under-20 Championship.