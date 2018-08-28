Ulinzi, Mamba win but Flickers stay top in KHF league

Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) men’s league title holders Black Mamba registered their sixth win this season to go second on the 22-team log.

Kakamega Flickers are still leading with 14 points from seven wins in eight matches.

Mamba were too good for struggling Nanyuki as they scored 28 goals against the latter’s 14 for the win. Antony Ngweyo and Nicholas Okore were the top scorers for Mamba at six and five goals respectively while Malick Bwana contributed four to the final tally. Nanyuki’s Roney Omondi gave his side seven of the 14 goals with the others spread across Oliver Okoth, Dismus Mulwa and Nelson Wanjala who scored two each. Maik Mutuku made it 14 with one goal.

This was Nanyuki’s fourth loss in six matches, leaving them 17th on the log with four points. With the win, Mamba are tied on 12 points with Strathmore University but have a better goal difference.

In another match, Ulinzi continued their good run as they registered a fifth straight win after beating Mt Kenya University (MKU) Thika 40-23. The students were no match for a spirited Ulinzi who had been out of league competition for two weekends.

Ulinzi’s Nicholas Ireri and Musa Ndumbi had 10 and nine goals respectively. Andrewcliff Onyango and Brian Mutunga top scored for the students with five goals apiece. MKU bagged maximum points for their second win in nine matches after opponents The Cruz failed to turn up for the encounter.

Hot on the heels of the soldiers are National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) who equally won their weekend match 36-29 over Thika.

NCPB are now fifth on the log with 10 points same as the soldiers, only separated by a one goal difference.

In the women’s league, Ulinzi Sharks picked an easy 40-19 win against MKU while Mamba, Ulinzi and NCPB remain unbeaten as competition for top positions intensifies.