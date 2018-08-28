Ndung’u soars high to win AHF Chairman’s Golf Challenge at Muthaiga

Home lady player Nancy Ndung’u produced an impressive score of 41 stableford points to claim the third edition of this year’s Aid’s Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Chairman’s Golf Challenge at the Par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course at the weekend.

Playing off handicap 9, Nancy attributed her victory to consistent play and daily practice. She beat men’s winner Maurice K’Anjenjo on countback to rule the roost after shooting 20 points in the front nine and 21 in the back nine, while handicap 10 K’Ajenjo managed 23 and 18.

Sam Karau playing off handicap 25 was the men’s runners- up with scores of 17 and 21 for a total of 38 points, while Rose Koome emerged the lady winner on a total of 37 points made of 15 in the front nine and 22 in the back nine.

The AHF Board member Patrick Gichira emerged the best staff player of the company with a score of 20 points made up of 10 points in each nine. The nine prizes went to Philip Kangu and Michael Karanja Junior with 21 and 17 points respectively.

AHF chairman Stephen Karau playing off handicap 24 was the staff runners-up with scores of 8 and 9 in both nines for a total of 17points.

Leading the ladies’ guests was Jane Ndirangu playing off handicap 26 who posted 38 points to win by three points from Annie Mutethia. The men’s guest winner plating off handicap 16 with a total of 33 was Richard Githii.

Longest drive lady and male winners were Jane Ndirangu and Joseph Karanja, while Nearest to the pin best lady was Mary Maingi and Ndirangu Mwangi.

The AHF Kenya Chairman’s tourney seeks to leverage on sports to reach out to the high end Kenyans, captains of industry and senior government officials with a message of HIV/Aids. “After years at Kiambu we finally graced the home of golf and hope to visit several other courses countrywide. Standards have been set for the event and only the sky’s the limit,” said AHF Kenya chairman Karau.

AHF deals with HIV prevention, treatment and advocacy. They conduct free HIV testing, provide free condoms and treatment to all Kenyans. They current operate in nine counties, Nairobi, Makueni, Mombasa, Kilifi, Homa bay, Kisii, Kwale, Muranga and Turkana serving more than 51,000 Clients in the HIV care and treatment program.