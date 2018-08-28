Vohra reigns supreme at Autocross round in Nanyuki

Phillip Kamakya @Peoplesports11

Samman Vohra braved stiff competition to win the 2WD non-turbo category during the eighth leg of the KCB autocross competition held in Laikipia at the weekend.

Vohra clocked 06:31:06 to finish ahead of rivals Kunal Patel and Hamza Anwar in a thrilling event where Sahib Omar posted the fastest results of the day after he clocked 02:00:06 in a single heat that saw eventual winner clock 0209:00 in that heat.

“It is great getting back into the KCB Autocross, it has been hard after my dad passed away but the family has been very supportive and now I’m back to my winning ways,” said Vohra.

Sahib Omar won the 4wd Turbo clocking 06:05:06 ahead of championship leader Rehan Shah, Lovejyot Singh and Gerald Maina.

“The track was good and thanks to KCB for staging a great event,” said Sahib. Kirit Rajput won the open category ahead of Asad Anwar and Ken Nteere while Tsorav Soni won the Bambino class.

The 2wd had 9 entries with Kunal Patel commanding a 06:05:01 victory followed by Imran Hakada. Zameer Verje finished 3rd while media personality Laban Cliff finished seventh in his maiden outing .

Laikipia County Governor Nderitu Mureithi who graced the prize-giving ceremony lauded the competition sponsors saying that their efforts in sporting activities had been a great driver for socio-economic development in the country.

“I can say that KCB Bank has redefined the proposition of sports for development, they have invested heavily in sports in this country and they are a great sponsor,” said Nderitu.