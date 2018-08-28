Half of cigarettes smoked in country are ‘counterfeit’

George Kebaso @Morarak

Half of the cigarettes smoked in the country are counterfeits, a multi-agency team headed by deputy head of public service Wanyama Musiambo has said.

Yesterday, Musiambo said besides the billions of counterfeit sticks, Kenyan smokers were also accessing cigarettes destined for the export, further denying the country the much-needed foreign income.

He said members of the taskforce have impounded consignments of cigarettes, which after analysis, were found to have contents that do not conform with information in the labels.

“After getting intelligence alerts recently over the existing counterfeit cigarettes in parts of the country, especially those near borders, members of the multi-agency taskforce carried out sting operations. In most cases, we realised that most of the cigarettes in the market have compromised quality,” said Musiambo.

He said experts who analysed the products confirmed they have compromised the intellectual property rights of manufacturers.

Areas most affected, Musiambo said, are Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Kisumu and Busia counties, which have also been identified as the bedrock of a number other counterfeits.

Musiambo was speaking in Nairobi yesterday at a function where Health Cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki launched 100 days of the taskforce surveillance mission to determine how safe drugs and pharmaceutical commodities in the market.