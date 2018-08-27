English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

IEBC’S Persona Non Grata : Consolata and Mwachanya barred  from accessing  their offices

K24 Tv August 27, 2018
IEBC deputy chair Connie Nkatha Maina (right) and commissioner Margaret Mwachanya at the commission’s Anniversary Towers offices. INSET: Chairman Wafula Chebukati addresses the media yesterday. Photo/SAMUEL KARIUKI

IEBC commissioners Consolata Nkatha Maina and Margaret Mwachanya were locked out  from accessing their offices at anniversary towers  in their second attempt to resume duty after the same failed on Friday last week.
Not even seeking audience with commission chair Wafula Chebukati was successful as Chebukati told them to write a formal letter and book an appointment.
Chebukati has now declared the two persona non grata  as  they are no longer employees of the commission.

