IEBC’S Persona Non Grata : Consolata and Mwachanya barred  from accessing  their offices

IEBC commissioners Consolata Nkatha Maina and Margaret Mwachanya were locked out from accessing their offices at anniversary towers in their second attempt to resume duty after the same failed on Friday last week.

Not even seeking audience with commission chair Wafula Chebukati was successful as Chebukati told them to write a formal letter and book an appointment.

Chebukati has now declared the two persona non grata as they are no longer employees of the commission.