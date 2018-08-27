English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Gov’t warns that half of cigarettes could be counterfeit or substandard

K24 Tv August 27, 2018
2,495 Less than a minute
Deputy Head of Public Service, Wanyama Musiambo.

The government now says almost half of the cigarettes being sold in the local market, could be  both counterfeit and in some cases substandard.
According to the head of a multi agency team tasked with fighting counterfeits in the country Wanyama Musiambo, Kenyans may be smoking hazardous contents in their  cigarettes, this even as the ministry of health raised the red flag over counterfeit and substandard condoms.

Show More

Related Articles

August 28, 2018
2,419

Conservancy won’t ‘escalate human-wildlife conflict’

August 28, 2018
2,415

Uhuru, May talks seek to boost economic ties

August 28, 2018
2,416

Schools reopen amid teachers’ strike threat

August 28, 2018
2,409

Court grants MP Bobi Wine bail

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.