English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Gov’t warns that half of cigarettes could be counterfeit or substandard
The government now says almost half of the cigarettes being sold in the local market, could be both counterfeit and in some cases substandard.
According to the head of a multi agency team tasked with fighting counterfeits in the country Wanyama Musiambo, Kenyans may be smoking hazardous contents in their cigarettes, this even as the ministry of health raised the red flag over counterfeit and substandard condoms.
One Comment
Like!! I blog quite often and I genuinely thank you for your information. The article has truly peaked my interest.