Nairobi county clerk, four others barred from office on graft claims

Nairobi County Assembly clerk Jacob Muvengei and four others were yesterday barred from accessing their offices after they were charged with the loss of Sh997,926 at the Assembly.

Appearing before Milimani anti-corruption chief magistrate Lawrence Mugambi, Muvengei, Adah Onyango (assembly deputy clerk), Philomena Nzuki (principal accountant), James Kariuki Kaguma (senior procurement officer), Fredrick Mwangi (senior finance and planning officer) and Raphael Maluki (owner of Primara Ventures), jointly denied the charges.

They denied charges of conspiracy to defraud, abuse of office, willful failure to comply with procedures and guidelines relating to management of public funds, undue influence, conflict of interest and fraudulently making payments for goods not supplied.

In his ruling, the magistrate ordered each of the accused persons to be released on a cash bail of Sh300,000 or a bond of Sh600,000 with a surety of similar amount.

Mugambi released them on bond terms with conditions that they should deposit their passports with the court, not to contact any possible witnesses in the case and not to access any of their offices without permission from Nairobi county and the investigating officer in the matter.