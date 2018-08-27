English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

PS Peter Kaberia put to task over the alleged misappropriation of ksh 1.7 B

K24 Tv August 27, 2018
Sports principal secretary Peter Kaberia, was put to task over the alleged misappropriation of  Ksh 1.7 billion  during the preparations of the world u – 18 championships, that was held in Nairobi’s Kasarani stadium in 2017.
The PS was unable to explain how an authorised official was able to authorise a Ksh 350 million for transport services without the principal secretary’s knowledge.
The audit queries that had been raised in the auditor general’s financial report for the year ending 2016/2017.

