PS Peter Kaberia put to task over the alleged misappropriation of ksh 1.7 B

Sports principal secretary Peter Kaberia, was put to task over the alleged misappropriation of Ksh 1.7 billion during the preparations of the world u – 18 championships, that was held in Nairobi’s Kasarani stadium in 2017.

The PS was unable to explain how an authorised official was able to authorise a Ksh 350 million for transport services without the principal secretary’s knowledge.

The audit queries that had been raised in the auditor general’s financial report for the year ending 2016/2017.