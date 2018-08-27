The late Njenga Karume’s family to sell 17% of Shs. 17.5B property

The family of the late prominent politician Njenga Karume has formed a mediation council, to will help unlock the deadlock between the heirs of the late Karume ,estate trustees and the executor

The parties have been embroiled in the battle for the 17.5 billion shillings estate left behind by Karume.

According to the mediation spokesperson Dr Stephen Karau , parties involved have written to the judiciary to stop all court processes involving the estate, as well as decided to sell part of the estate to offset debts.