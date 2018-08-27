English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

The late Njenga Karume’s family to sell 17% of Shs. 17.5B property

K24 Tv August 27, 2018
Late Njenga Karume. Photo/Courtesy

The family of the late prominent politician Njenga Karume has formed a mediation council, to will help  unlock the deadlock between the heirs of  the late Karume ,estate trustees and the executor
The parties have been embroiled in the battle for the  17.5 billion shillings estate left behind by Karume.
According to the mediation spokesperson Dr Stephen Karau , parties involved have  written to the judiciary to stop all court processes involving the estate, as well as  decided to sell part of the estate to offset debts.

