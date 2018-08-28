ERC defends new power tariff

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has defended the new power tariffs, saying intended to achieve equitable distribution of responsibilities across board though some consumers may be negatively affected.

According to ERC Deputy Director, Pricing, Cyprian Nyakundi, the tariff review sought to ensure the financial stainability of the electricity sector while at the same time ensuring supply of reliable and competitively priced energy.

In a replying affidavit to a petition filed by lawyer Apollo Mboya challenging the new tariffs, ERC argued that before the gazettement of the new tariffs structure, it conducted an extensive stakeholder exercise throughout the country.

According to the regulator, the issues raised in Mboya’s petition should have been raised during the public participation exercise, adding that policy and regulatory framework for public involvement does not allow grievances on the tariff structure to be raised at this stage.

“The new tariff review also considers the alignment of the costs that arise out of additional supply to meet the additional demand arising out of increase in customers connections,” said Nyakundi in court documents.

ERC also denied claims that new tariff review was done in attempt to backdate electricity bills to recover Sh10.1 billion or subvert the order made by the court. It said the Sh150 fixed charge has been scrapped from the new charge rates across board.