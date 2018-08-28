Uhuru, ’Big Three’ talks herald bright prospects

President Uhuru Kenyatta held crucial trade talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump yesterday amid renewed America’s interest in spreading its influence to counter competing interests from other superpowers. The meet was historic. Uhuru is the second Kenyan President to be received at the Oval Office after his predecessor Mwai Kibaki, about 15 years ago.

Matters of interest between Kenya and the US include regional security—especially in South Sudan and Somalia—bilateral trade pacts and development agenda.

In March, Uhuru met then US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at State House, Nairobi, who said his country would deepen security cooperation with Nairobi in fighting terrorism and seeking a lasting solution for peace in Somalia and South Sudan. He also called for more US investment, stronger trade and bilateral ties.

On Thursday, Uhuru will hold talks with UK Prime Minister Theresa May in Nairobi. May’s visit to Kenya will mark the first by a UK premier since Margaret Thatcher in 1988 and is primed to cement ongoing efforts to deepen trade ties between the two nations.

And next week, Uhuru will fly to China for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation where he is set to meet President Xi Jinping. Kenya is part of “Belt and Road” initiative countries, which make up at least a third of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The initiative focuses on implementing projects in infrastructure, transportation and energy. These sectors offer enormous openings for Kenyan firms.

Besides Kenya is the economic hub of East and Central Africa, with increasing investors embracing the country as a gateway to the region. Thus, local entrepreneurs and investors should latch on business opportunities.

Opportunities that exist in the US, UK and China can only be harnessed through the robust involvement of bodies such as Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Kenya Association of Manufacturers; Kenya Private Sector Alliance; Fresh Produce Exporters of Kenya; Kenya Tea Development Agency; Coffee Board of Kenya and Kenya Tourism Board. These organisations should guide the local business community to leverage on the opportunities.

Uhuru’s talks with the three world leaders should open a whole new world for entrepreneurs and take bilateral ties to a new level. A bright new future beckons.