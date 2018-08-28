Projecting Kenya as key strategic partner

Alberto Leny

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump yesterday at the White House reaffirmed Kenya’s global geo-strategic position.

The invitation of Uhuru to Washington, the second of African leaders after President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria earlier this year, indeed reinforces the strong Kenya-US ties.

While the visit may not distract American and global attention on the controversies surrounding Trump at home, it will shift focus to the growing stature of Kenya as a strategic partner by both the East and West.

Kenya and the US are on same page when it comes to matters security, especially the omnipresent terrorism threat. August 7 marked the 20th anniversary of the twin bombings of US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.The blast that shook both nations left 218 Kenyans, 12 Americans and a Rwandese dead. Over 4,000 Kenyans were injured in the bombing masterminded by Al Qaeda.

The Kenyan victims are still struggling to be compensated via the US judicial and legislative systems. USAid provided about $45 million to the families of 173 Kenyans killed or injured in the explosion, but mainly for medical expenses.

Hopefully, Uhuru and Trump discussed how to enhance security in this region, bearing in mind that Al Shabaab, an offshoot of Al Qaeda, have repeatedly unleashed untold suffering on Kenyans. There was the Garissa University College attack in April 2015 and the Westgate Mall raid in September 2013 that left 147 and 71 people dead, respectively.

US suffered its worst terror attack in September, 2001, after four terrorist attacks by Al Qaeda killed 2,996 people, injured more than 6,000 and caused damage worth $10 million in infrastructure and property.

Terrorism and restoration of security are, therefore, of critical common interest to both the US and Kenya.

Our Kenya Defence Forces are still in Somalia, battling Al Shabaab since October 2011, often at a heavy cost in terms of lives of our soldiers.

The war on terror thus remains a major item on the agenda of the US-Kenya relations and will continue being a cornerstone in Kenya’s foreign policy as it leverages on its strategic position in the region, notably in Somalia and in the pacification of conflict-ridden South Sudan.

It is also expected that Kenya’s bilateral talks in Washington will lead to increased investments from the US through trade and partnerships to boost Uhuru’s Big Four agenda.

Upon his return, Uhuru will host UK Premier Theresa May, a visit expected to focus on expanded mutual benefits, before he travels to Beijing for the China-Africa Summit where he will meet China’s President Xi Jinping.

China's growing influence in Kenya and the rest of Africa has caused ripples in the West and Kenya's emergent foreign policy balancing act is proving cost-effective.