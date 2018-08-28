Conservancy won’t ‘escalate human-wildlife conflict’

The proposed Sh80 million Jipe Wildlife Conservancy in Taveta sub-county will not escalate cases of human-wildlife conflict in the region.

According to a biodiversity report of the conservancy which occupies 1, 400 acres shows that only small and medium-sized wild animals will be hosted by the project.

The report further says that larger mammals including elephants and rhinos and predators like lions will not be part of the wildlife attraction at the conservancy that lies at the southern border of Tsavo West National Park.

Speaking at the conservancy on Saturday, former Taveta MP and director of the project Basil Criticos (pictured) said the risks of conflict between residents and wild animals had been eliminated.

To further enhance security, the project has more than 345 kilometres of 14-strand wires on the fully electric fence to keep all wildlife within the conservancy.

“There will be no conflict with the farmers around the conservancy. Their concerns have all been addressed,” he said.

Criticos said learners will benefit from the conservancy which will house a state-of-the-art wildlife educational centre, an animal orphanage and a snake park. – KNA