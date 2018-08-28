Kenya has potential to turn around fortunes

Sabina Akoth

It is often said that Kenyans rarely appreciate their place on the global platform and often only see and amplify their shortcomings. Those looking from the outside, however, admire Kenya and its people. Its attractiveness goes beyond its physical attributes and transcend its socio-political characteristics.

The key often lies in our resilience, our ability to pick up from nothing and turn our misfortunes into opportunities.

Many might term this idealistic and mushy but proof lies in the many reasons as to why leaders and countries still choose Kenya as the destination to live, learn and love. The visit to the United States by President Uhuru Kenyatta is no doubt an indication of our undying attractiveness to the rest of the world. The past three years have particularly witnessed unprecedented economic and diplomatic engagements for Kenya.

Between 2015 and 2016, Kenya hosted three high-level international meetings: the Sixth Tokyo International Conference on Africa Development (TICAD VI), 14th United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad 14) 2016 and the14th World Trade Organisation Ministerial Conference (WTO MC-10).

The three conferences injected millions into the Kenyan economy through direct foreign investments. The two visits by former President Barack Obama, the American delegations under the stewardship of the then Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and (later) Gilbert Kaplan, the impending visit by UK Prime Minister Teresa May and varied Chinese delegations point to a country poised for greater heights.

In fact, all these engagements will solidify our place in the regional and global map and determine the way forward for us on matters economic development.

Beyond the glitter, however, there lies a number of issues that must be addressed if we are to advance our geo-political interests. Like many African countries, we cannot run away from the imbalanced nature of our relationships with the West.

Issues of trade and immigration are particularly sensitive. We import much more from the West than they do from us. This coupled with poor resource management on our part has ensured that we are unable to grow, manufacture and rely on our supplies.

Kenyans were recently cited as the third most hard-working immigrants in the US. This is not surprising given our ethos. The skills transfer is, however, damaging to our nation building initiatives especially when those who export their services do not get value for their skills.

The presence of potential terrorist targets have also made us susceptible to security threats. Kenyans recently commemorated the 1998 bombing of the US Embassy that took with it many lives and limbs. Our engagements with South Sudan and the presence of the largest refugee camp in Kakuma further put a strain our national and regional relationships.

The interconnectedness of these subjects, therefore, demand better negotiations between all those involved. President Uhuru’s high-level engagements in the coming weeks, should therefore focus on value addition on four key areas.

First, will be to enhance cooperation on matters security at the regional level. Such cooperation should embody the financial and technological demands of a secure region.

Kenya should strengthen and broaden its presence in the Western markets. We have a lot to offer from varied sectors and our exports should, at the least, give back value to our farmers and creatives.

With its Big Four agenda picking momentum, Kenya must ensure adequate exchange of skills and expertise especially in the technology and ICT spheres. This coupled with sustainable support for county governments will see us resolving some of the challenges that continue to hamper our development. —The writer comments on development issues