Agency wants government to tame runaway tea hawking

George Kebaso @Morarak

Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) now wants the government to outlaw tea hawking in the country owing to the fact it is killing the sub-sector.

The agency has expressed shock that thousands of smallholder farmers across tea-growing areas in Kenya had opted to sell their green leaf directly to middlemen.

At the KTDA’s head office, the management feels that farmers were falling for the middlemen’s trap too easily for quick money, yet they have long-term supply contracts with their respective factories.

A statement from the agency describes the situation as unsustainable. It has appealed to the National Government, through Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), to stop what it terms as ‘economic sabotage’ in the name of leaf hawking.

“Tea hawking is an illegal activity where unscrupulous middlemen buy leaf directly from farmers who are registered within their tea factories. The government through AFA should protect the tea business and smallholder farmers through enforcement of existing legislation against the illegal business,” says KTDA communications officer Benuel Bosire.

Some of the regulations that govern the growing, production, manufacturing, marketing and trading of tea include; the Crops Act 2013, section 14, 15 and 16. This Act in its First Schedule, set the registration requirements for scheduled crops such as tea.

In January 2015, AFA, mandated to regulate all crops listed in Section 16 of the First Schedule of the Crops Act, 2013, notified the Public that all dealers in Scheduled Crops register with the Authority. Failure to do so amounts to an offence punishable with imprisonment not exceeding three years or a fine not exceeding Sh5 million or both.

But KTDA argues that despite this law, the illegal trade still thrives although in a misguided interpretation of the concept of “free market” in the belief that the liberalised market permits it.

“In actual sense, the practice is against the AFA Act that was set up not only to guide the tea industry operations, but also to safeguard the capacities of the factories,” Bosire said.

The agency believes that the illicit trade is aided by a move by gullible farmers who are running away from financial obligation they have with factories, Sacco and other financial institutions in uncleared loans.