Why a storm is brewing in KTDA’s cup

George Kebaso @Morarak

For Sh25 per kilo of green tea leaves bought right on his farm, Titus Onchiri from a village in Borabu, Nyamira County was lured into the lucrative liberalised tea market. This is Sh10 per kilo higher than what Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) pays him and other farmers for delivery of the green leaf after a month of waiting.

Before he switched to the liberalised tea market two years ago, Onchiri, in his mid-40s, says he would queue for hours, sometimes running up to midnight, to ensure that the leaves have been collected.

“Sometimes, even after hours of queueing, KTDA would throw away so many kilos of our tea leaves claiming they do not meet production standards,” Onchiri told People Daily.

Therefore when the lucrative liberalised market knocked, Onchiri jumped at the opportunity.

He has been contemplating withdrawing his shares from KTDA claiming Nyansiongo Tea Factory where he delivers his green leaf is on its knees and her engines could cease at any time.

For the last two years, Onchiri is among a group of young vibrant tea farmers who have sunk their investments in the liberalised tea market, acting as middlemen.

In the face of changing economic fortunes, most of the young parents, including Onchiri, have been forced to adjust their view of life. Earlier, farmers patiently waited to be paid for leaves delivered to the factory at the end of the month.

But Onchiri says this group of young farmers have little time and patience to wait for a whole month for payment.

Whereas, farmers are forced to wait for one month to pocket Sh15 per kilo for tea delivered to KTDA, in the liberalised market, those selling at farmgate, pocket an instant Sh25 to Sh30 per kilo depending on the buying company.

Many farmers from Kisii and Nyamira had left KTDA to shift their allegiance to multinationals. Some of the reasons they cited, key, besides the low pay, include the man and labour hours saved on picking the leaves.

For farmers to deliver acceptable leaves to KTDA-owned factories, they must follow the standard picking of two leaves and a bud. Multinational companies, however, seldom care how leaves are plucked.

“It is ironic that a farmer struggles to meet the proscribed standards but still ends up being paid poorly, whereas when one sells tea perceived to be of low quality, we enjoy better pay. So the question is, why waste time giving KTDA ?” said Denis Rosana, a smallholder farmer in Isoge village, Borabu sub-county.

Rosana is contemplating to either uproot tea on his two-acre plot of land and substitute it for an alternative crop or go into dairy farming if the government does not improve the environment.

In his late 60s, Jones Mosoku, one of the few tea farmers with strong faith in KTDA, cannot withstand the intrigues that are threatening the tea sector.

In Central Kenya, for instance, Mosoku said, farmers earn handsomely from tea farming, a situation he thinks needs to be replicated in all tea-growing areas in the country.

“If the government comes in and salvages the situation things will be better,” the old man from Ensakia village of Borabu Sub-County said.

When the market was liberalised, parallel tea buyers did not have any incentives. But now, besides allowing farmers to use their registered KTDA numbers, they are also giving them fertiliser and are planning to give bonuses.

According to Mosoku the rain started beating farmers when the government transformed KTDA into an agency, hiving off its monopoly in tea business and placing it in the hands of private managers.

Community-owned buying centres in Kitutu Masaba and Chache have been shut down since purchase of the green leaf by multinationals is done at the farms.

In West Mugirango, Evans Moindi blamed the limping situation in KTDA to a cartel network that stretches from the field to the processing unit. He said clerks have tampered with weighing machines enabling them to alter the actual kilos of leaves a farmer delivers. The same is then given to a ghost farmer who is even registered with KTDA to reap where he has not sowed.

“Imagine a situation where a ghost farmer delivers 3,000 kilos a year when the real farmers is unable to deliver half of that to KTDA. These same people bribe clerks and KTDA committee members to have kilos of tea leaves delivered by farmers allocated to them,” he said.

The reducing amount paid per kilo for bonus from Sh40 previously to Sh27, which difference is pocketed by unscrupulous officials, he said, is also another aspect that is attributed to the exodus of farmers delivering tea leaves to KTDA.