NEWSPeople DailyWORLD

Court grants MP Bobi Wine bail

People Daily August 28, 2018
2,409 Less than a minute
Ugandan singer-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi.

Kampala, Monday

Ugandan singer-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, was released on bail Monday after two weeks in detention.

Kyagulanyi and 33 others, including two fellow serving MPs, are facing treason charges in a case that has triggered an international outcry.

They were arrested after stones were thrown at President Yoweri Museveni’s convoy, breaking a car window, as he visited the town of Arua to support the ruling-party candidate during a by-election.

On Monday, judge Stephen Mubiru at the high court in the northern town of Gulu released Kyagulanyi and some of his co-accused on bail.

Two serving opposition MPs, one former MP and the winner of the by-election, Kassiano Wadri, were also granted bail. The defendants are due in court again on August 30.

A separate charge of weapons possession against Kyagulanyi was dropped by a military court last week. Monday’s hearing was attended by a gallery of well-known opposition politicians, some of whom stood surety for the MP.         -BBC

Show More

Related Articles

August 28, 2018
2,416

Projecting Kenya as key strategic partner

August 28, 2018
2,419

Conservancy won’t ‘escalate human-wildlife conflict’

August 28, 2018
2,419

Is Mr Divorced the new Mr Right?

August 28, 2018
2,418

Ruto lauds devolution as County Assemblies games start

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.