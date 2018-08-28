MCAs blocked budget for bribes, says Nyaribo

Nyamira Deputy governor Amos Nyaribo has claimed members of the County Assembly (MCAs) blocked passage of a supplementary budget because they wanted to be bribed.

He blamed them for the ongoing medical staff strike over pay and salaries delay crisis in the county.

Nyaribo yesterday said the delay in paying Nyamira county workers their May and June salaries was occasioned by the government’s failure to factor in the salaries in the 2017/18 budget.

In a statement from India, where he went last Friday for medication, the deputy governor said the oversight came after the Health department failed to factor in salary increment for its medical staff.

He further said the oversight was not realised even when the government was preparing the supplementary budget in February/March this year.

“The government came to discover the shortfall after paying the April salary and that is when it noticed that there was no balance left for May and June salaries,” he said.

Nyaribo said the error happened when Governor John Nyagarama left for the United States for treatment.

He said to remedy the anomaly, in early May he directed that another supplementary budget to raise Sh213 million from other financial sources to pay May salaries be prepared.

He said the supplementary budget was, however, not approved until June 20, and faulted members of the County Assembly (MCAs) for the same.

Health workers in the county are among the hardest hit by the crisis as they have been on strike demanding payment of their salary arrears, among other concerns.