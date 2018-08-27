Why the search, return of graft proceeds is crucial

By Collins Waswa

The greatest problem in fighting corruption anywhere in the world today is its global nature. Very few of those involved, especially high up in the portals of power, hide their ill-gotten gains locally, under the noses of possible local investigators.

There is a worldwide industry that specialises in hiding money where they think prying eyes will not see it.

Unfortunately, because of its extremely secure banking regulations, Switzerland has become a location of choice for those who have deprived the Kenyan taxpayers of billions.

So, when President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the war against corruption, it was certainly not enough to localise it within our own borders.

Thankfully, President Kenyatta set about finding Kenya’s money abroad and tried to close down the funnels that bleed our economy to those who remove shillings from Kenya illegally.

This strategy is paying off.

The anti-graft commission recently confirmed it had received Anglo-Leasing investigation reports from Switzerland.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Deputy Chief Executive Officer Michael Mubea said recently the evidence was contained in a file submitted to former Attorney General Githu Muigai by a Swiss lawyer hired by the Government.

Among them were 12 volumes of files and two discs that contained details and documents used in transactions, said Mubea.

This is following confirmation that hundreds of millions of shillings, suspected to be proceeds of corruption in Kenya, has been frozen in Swiss bank accounts as part of the effort to recover and repatriate stolen funds.

This cash is linked to the multi-billion Anglo-Leasing scandal, which remains one of the largest and most infamous in the history of corruption in Kenya.

Saskia Salzmann, a diplomatic attaché’ at the Embassy of Switzerland to Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda, Somalia and Uganda, said last month money had been frozen in Switzerland in relation to the Anglo-Leasing case in the amount of approximately $2 million. These would probably be the first assets to be returned to Kenya.

Kenya is suspected to have lost more than $600 million (more than Sh50 billion) in the Anglo-Leasing scam. The money was lost in 18 security-related contracts awarded to companies that did not render services or deliver goods paid for.

Some of the companies were later found to have supplied substandard equipment at highly inflated prices.

Ms Salzmansaid says the money is being repatriated on condition that judicial proceedings on the Anglo-leasing case will come to an end and a final and executable judgment delivered.

Swiss authorities say that recovering the money was part of a revamped and wider offshore scrutiny of proceeds of graft and assets that corrupt Kenyans have hidden in the European country’s banks.

These activities are the fruits of President Uhuru’s meetings with Switzerland’s President, Alain Berset, and other senior Swiss officials. They signed an agreement called the Framework for the Return of Assets from Corruption and Crime in Kenya (FRACCK).

This unique agreement is tightening the net on those who for many years sifted funds out of the country.

Not only is this money starting to be returned to Kenyan pockets for the good of growth and development of all its citizens but the rules of the game are changing too. That means that it will be far harder for those in future who want to defraud the nation by stashing cash overseas.

Moreover, thanks to the cooperation of the Swiss authorities with President Kenyatta and his anti-corruption team, even those involved in massive and wide scale corruption many years ago will still feel the full force of the law.

Time, position and location should be no barrier to prosecution, punishment and retrieval.

These steps are vitally important to impress a holistic approach in the war of corruption. As we have seen during previous attempts by former administrations, if there are holes in the approach, especially internationally, they will be abused.

President Uhuru has assured the Kenyan public that no stone will be left unturned in this war against corruption, and he is certainly living up to his word.

The writer is a student of international studies at a local university