Number of people experiencing online bullying in Kenya rising quickly

It has emerged that millions of Kenyans could be suffering in silence due to negative content being cross-shared on social media every minute, if testimonies at a recent road show are to be believed.

Smarting from public ridicule on social media, Gospel musician, James Ngaita known in the artists’ circles as Jimmy Gait has kicked off a country-wide campaign to sensitise on cyber-bullying. But what captured public attention during a music concert in Kiambu County recently, he says, is the number of people who came out to share their experiences.

Ngaita who spoke to People Daily yesterday said he got stunned by the number of people who are depressed due to online abuses.

He cautioned that while sharing content online, Kenyans should be aware that the number of fatalities caused by bullying on social media is fast rising in the country.

“We are appealing to people to think before they share content online and be considerate of other people’s feelings, just as they themselves would want,” he said.

Last year, the gospel singer broke down in tears while being interviewed on a local Television programme as he recounted how Kenyans trolled him after releasing his song “Yesu Ndio Sponsor”.

Speaking to People Daily after conducting inaugural roadshows in Kiambu County last week, Ngaita observed that cross-sharing of negative content online is on the rise. And coupled with diverse economic challenges, the situation is worsening the lives of many poor Kenyans.

HISIAh, a platform the musician launched in May this year, conducted roadshows in Githurai, Mwihoko, Wendani, Ruiru, Juja, Witeithie, Kiganjo, Makongeni and in Thika town during which many people testified having experienced one form of cyber bullying.

In his County to County programmes, the musician is encouraging Kenyans who have suffered a similar problem to come out and share their experiences in order to get help.

“There are so many victims that are suffering in silence and we want to help them to come out and get help. There are many suicidal cases, drug and alcohol abuse, depression, low self esteem as a result of cyberbulling,” Ngaita said.

And while this is on the rise, he said there is no official social awareness platform that is dealing with these issue.

“One of the objectives of ‘Make It or Make It organization’ that is responsible of the HISIAh, is to create a behavioral shift amongst different members of society by encouraging every Kenyan to be cautious of what they share through responsible internet use,” he added emphasising the ‘Kabla U-Click Fikiria’ slogan as the guiding principle.

He said the programme intends to facilitate friendly use of the internet as well as a feeling of empathy to the person receiving the communication through driving compassionate interactions.

“We have also provided a helpline platform for support of the victims by calling 116, a toll free number with our Partners Childline Kenya, where they can get professional counselling anywhere in the country,” he added.

During the roadshows, the musician will visit school and high institutions of learning where it is said numbers of cyber-bullying victims could be the highest, counseling forums among others.

He said the campaign has attracted various stakeholders among them, the Ministry of ICT, Safaricom, Samchi Group of Companies, After40 Hotel, Heavenly Foods, Silicon Solutions, Kiambu County Government, FocusTv, Phads Printers, The Ark Entertainment, Nas International, and Childline Kenya.