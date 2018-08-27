Chebukati rejects the return of 3 commissioners who resigned

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati has this morning told two IEBC commissioners who resigned to write a formal letter on their issues of concern before they can have a meeting.

The two commissioners, Vice Chair Consolata Maina and Margaret Mwachanya were at the commission offices this morning.

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati has said in a press conference this morning that the two are no longer commissioners and the commission is seeking their replacement.