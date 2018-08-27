English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Chebukati rejects the return of 3 commissioners who resigned

K24 Tv August 27, 2018
2,497 Less than a minute
IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati. Photo/Courtesy

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati has this morning told two IEBC commissioners who resigned to write a formal  letter on their issues of concern before they can have a meeting.

The two commissioners, Vice Chair Consolata Maina and Margaret Mwachanya were at the commission offices this morning.

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati has said in a press conference this morning that the two are no longer commissioners and the commission is seeking their replacement.

Show More

Related Articles

August 27, 2018
2,503

Karume’s family appoints mediation council to resolve estate standoff 

August 27, 2018
2,480

Passaris wants gov’t to resettle victims of demolitions 

August 27, 2018
2,472

Kapsaret MP says those questioning his papers are ill advised

August 27, 2018
2,750

Waiguru demands report of Kabura affidavit probe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.