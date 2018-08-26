LSK to move to court to petition the removal of three IEBC commissioners

The Law Society Of Kenya is expected to file a petition on Tuesday for the removal of three Independent Electoral And Boundaries Commissioners who are seeking to return to work.

The three who resigned in April this year only to surface on friday after the high court ruled their resignation as unprocedural have caused public uproar with leaders calling for their removal and arrest for absconding duty .

IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati is expected to issue a statement Monday on the matter.