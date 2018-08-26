English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

LSK to move to court to petition the removal of three IEBC commissioners

IEBC commissioners Paul Kurgat (left), Margaret Mwachanya (centre) and Connie Maina at Stanley Hotel in Nairobi on April 16, 2018 where they announced their resignation from the commission. PHOTO | Courtesy

The Law Society Of Kenya is expected to file a petition  on Tuesday   for the removal of three Independent Electoral And Boundaries Commissioners  who are seeking to return to work.

The three who resigned in April this year only to surface on friday after the high court ruled their resignation as unprocedural  have caused public uproar with leaders calling for their removal and arrest  for  absconding duty .

 IEBC  chair Wafula Chebukati  is expected to issue a statement Monday on the matter.

