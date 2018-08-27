Association opposes VAT on pest control products.

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

The Agrochemical Association of Kenya (AAK) has urged the government to halt the implementation of 16 per cent VAT on pesticides.

The Association has opposed the introduction of the levy on Agricultural Pest Control Products, saying the new tax would hurt farmers and consumers alike.

AAK CEO Evelyn Lusenaka said if effected, it would lead to the increase in cost of pesticides, which will translate to increase in cost of production for farmers and higher prices for foodstuff.

“Pests and diseases contribute from 40 per cent to 100 per cent crop loss if interventions by pesticides are not put in place, the new VAT poses serious threat to food security in the country,” she said.

She pointed out that the county has noted emergence and upsurge of new pests such as Fall Army Worm (FAW), Tuta Absoluta among others which pose a threat to food security in Kenya if not controlled.