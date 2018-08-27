Church calls for punitive steps against land grabbers

Jackline Nzisa @PeopleDailyKe

Anglican Church of Kenya Mombasa Diocese Bishop Alphonce Baya yesterday asked the government to punish persons implicated in public land grabbing.

He added that the government’s decision to repossess parcels of stolen land is a move in the right direction.

“We support efforts by the government to reclaimed grabbed land and as the church, we want those implicated in land grabbing punished by the law,” said Bishop.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service for the Agricultural Society of Kenya held at the Memorial Cathedral, Baya said it is unfortunate that some State officials have developed an appetite for grabbing public utility land.

“Let us protect our public land from greedy individuals and secure it for future generations,” added Baya.

At the same time, ASK chairperson Anisa Abdalla said exhibitors from Ukraine, China, Uganda, Tanzania and Egypt are among those that have confirmed participation in this year’s Mombasa international show.