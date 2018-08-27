Most Kenyans happy with Handshake, shows study

George Kebaso @Morarak

Fifty-six per cent of Kenyans believe that the country is headed in the right direction following the March 9 Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, pollster firm, Infotrak, has said.

At the same time, 26 per cent of the 1,530 Kenyans surveyed believe the renewed fight against corruption led by the President will save the country from cartels derailing development.

A survey released yesterday shows that 43 per cent of Kenyans were pleased with the state of economy, demolition of buildings on riparian land and peace in the country.

“The question being asked since 2013 has been the direction the country is headed,” said Infotrak chief executive officer Angela Ambitho.

At the same time, 36 per cent of Kenyans in the joint opinion poll by Infotrak and Africa Centre for Open Governance (AfriCOG) shows that both Uhuru and Raila are responsible for the milestones the country has made.

On the contrary, 25 per cent feel the two leaders are responsible for the wrong direction the country is taking.

“Key reason for thinking the country is headed in the right direction is peace, while the other reason for thinking the country is headed in the wrong direction is rampant corruption,” added Africog’s executive director Gladwell Otieno.

The poll results has shown that unemployment (23 per cent), corruption (21 per cent) and cost of living (21 per cent) are the major concerns facing Kenyans.

Kenyans are also concerned about insecurity and rise in crime, quality of education, the state of infrastructure and poverty.

The findings also indicated that 94 per cent of Kenyans support the arrest of corruption suspects while 64 per cent support the ongoing demolitions of structures built on riparian land in Nairobi.

In the poll results, 45 per cent of Kenyans believe the Uhuru-Raila pact may not result to a meaningful fight against graft.

Regarding the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, 53 percent of Kenyans want the agency disbanded, as public trust bestowed to it stand at 21 per cent.

Whereas public trust in the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, stands at 39.9 per cent. While the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has gained increased public trust at 29 per cent, with 36 per cent still skeptical about them executing their mandate effectively.

Ambitho said the opinion poll also used the National Population Census to design the sample using Probability Proportional to Size.

The poll was conducted between August 20-23 with snippets from previous polls done by Africog in April and May 2018.