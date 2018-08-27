Vettel cruises to Belgian GP victory, reduces Hamilton’s overall lead.

Brusels, Sunday @PeopleSport11

Sebastian Vettel earned his fifth victory of the 2018 Formula 1 season by winning the season’s 13th race, the Belgian Grand Prix.

Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel opened up the post-summer break portion of the 21-race 2018 Formula 1 schedule with a dominant performance in the season’s 13th race, the Belgian Grand Prix, at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

Vettel won the 44-lap race around the 19-turn, 4.352-mile (7.004-kilometer) Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps road course in Stavelot, Belgium by 11.061 seconds over second place finisher Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport.

Vettel’s victory is his first victory since he won the British Grand Prix back on Sunday, July 8. He nearly won the race after that, the German Grand Prix, on Sunday, July 22, as he had a comfortable lead with just 16 laps remaining, but he ended up crashing. He finished in second place behind Hamilton in the final race before the summer break, the Hungarian Grand Prix, on Sunday, July 29.

This win is Vettel’s fifth of the season and the 52nd of his Formula 1 career, moving him into third place on the all-time Formula 1 wins list behind only Michael Schumacher and Hamilton.

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen finished on the final step of the podium in third place. Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas and Racing Point Force India’s Sergio Perez rounded out the top five in fourth and fifth, respectively.