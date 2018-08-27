Nakuru wrest Driftwood title on sudden death

Top Fry Nakuru won the fourth round of the Stanbic Bank National Sevens Circuit after beating Stanbic Mwamba 12-7 in the Driftwood Sevens cup final at the Mombasa Sports Club yesterday.

Nakuru’s sudden death try courtesy of Nelson Oyoo is what saw them lift the trophy.

KCB were the bronze medal winners after they beat series leaders Menengai Cream Homeboyz RFC 14-5. The bankers’ Vincent Onyala scored the two tries, one in each half as Samuel Asati and Shaban Ahmed added the twos. Jeff Oluoch scored a corner post try reducing the deficit to 14-5 at full time.

Kenya Harlequins lifted the Challenge Trophy as they beat next door neighbours, Resolution Impala Saracens 15-7. Edward Shitanda, Frank Wanyama and Cyprian Kuto landed a try each in the match while Impala’s solitary try came from Captain Samuel Motari with Mark Kwemoi adding the extras. Strathmore Leos claimed the Driftwood7s 13th place title as they saw Makueni off with a 14-5 win.

Kabras Sugar defeated Resolution Kisii 24 – 7 to reach the fifth place final, pairing up against Nondescripts who defeated Menengai Oilers 12- 0. Strathmore Leos later defeated Makueni 14-5 to finish 13th.

The Ngong Road derby was replicated when Kenya Harlequin and Resolution Impala Saracens reached the Challenge Trophy final after posting identical 26-7 scores over Northern Suburbs and Regional Logistics Mombasa respectively. Strathmore Leos and Makueni set up a date in the 13th place final after emerging unscathed from their semifinals.

Strathmore defeated MMUST 29-7 as Makueni edged Silverstone Kisumu 14-7. Menengai Cream Homeboyz comfortably reached the cup semis with a 29-7 win over Resolution Kisii.

The second semifinal between Stanbic Mwamba and Kabras Sugar went into sudden death extra time after a 7-7 full-time stalemate before Daniel Taabu eased Mwamba out of their problems with a long range try to win the game 12-7.