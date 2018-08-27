Chelsea end Magpies hoodoo to maintain perfect start

London, Sunday @PeoplesSports11

Chelsea maintained their 100 percent record start to the season as they earning their third win on the bounce after beating Newcastle United 2-1 in at St James’ Park on Sunday.

It was not a classic performance from the Blues, but they managed to grind out the three points. Chelsea took the lead in fortuitous circumstances when they were awarded a penalty after Fabian Schar brought down Marcos Alonso, despite the Newcastle defender winning the ball.

Eden Hazard converted from 12 yards, but the visitors failed to hold on to their advantage. DeAndre Yedlin fired a cross to the near post that was headed home by Joselu, although the goal was not without controversy as Olivier Giroud was caught with an elbow in the build-up.

However, the Blues snatched the victory when Alonso’s drive was turned into his own net by Yedlin three minutes from time.

Elsewhere, Watford extended their superb start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace after Etienne Capoue escaped a red card and created the Hornets’ opening goal.

Capoue could consider himself fortunate to escape with only a yellow for an early foul on Wilfried Zaha. And that proved a crucial moment as Capoue set up Roberto Pereyra’s third goal of the season to put Watford ahead.

Jose Holebas’s miscued cross found its way into the net to double Watford’s lead. Zaha got one back for Palace in the closing stages, but it came too late to stop Watford securing their third successive league victory.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson was furious that Capoue avoided a red card, saying: “We were unlucky he was not sent off. At the time I thought it was a bad challenge. It definitely affected Wilf. We didn’t see anything like the best of him until late in the game.”

He added: “One can understand that type of challenge affecting him. Players of his match-winning ability do get targeted.”

Capoue appeared to deliberately rake the Achilles of Zaha in just the fourth minute under the nose of referee Anthony Taylor, who only gave a yellow card.

The Palace forward, who had been booked on his previous two trips to Vicarage Road, was shown a yellow card almost immediately after for a challenge on Holebas.

Pereyra, who scored twice in the 2-0 victory over Brighton on the season’s opening weekend, had the hosts’ first chances when he saw one shot deflect wide and another saved by Wayne Hennessey as they gathered some momentum.

