Ignore TSC appraisal directive, Sossion tells teachers

Eric Juma @PeopleDailyKe

A row is looming between Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) and Teachers Service Commission (TSC) after the former urged teachers not to fill performance appraisal performance forms.

Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion (pictured) directed the teachers to abandon the exercise starting next month and focus on preparing learners for upcoming national examinations.

He said TSC’s attempt to coerce teachers to fill the forms would “ignite chaos and protests” that would disrupt learning. “TSC will not coerce teachers to fill forms that have failed in other countries.

We must allow teachers prepare work manuals and deliver rather than waste time and resources in cyber-cafes filling less important forms in the lives of learners,” said Sossion in Bondo on Friday while presiding over Bondo branch secretary general Gilbert Ndolo Owuor’s homecoming fete.

He said although the matter formed part of Knut and TSC negotiations to avert teachers strike last Thursday, the union still did not approve of the exercise.

“I want to tell the teachers to stand by my word,” he added. Sossion threatened to rally union members for a strike should TSC insist of appraisal performance. “The direction taken by TSC on the forms will determine whether the national examinations will take place,” he warned.

On Thursday, Knut and TSC agreed to set up an eight-member team to look into the issues raised by the union in a bid to avert a teachers’ strike on September 1.

At the centre of the crisis talks were teacher delocalisation, suspension of teacher promotions and performance appraisal, among others.

During the meeting, the commission had expressed its commitment to an amicable settlement of any issue affecting teachers in the course of their professional duties.

But Sossion said the seven-hour talks did not yield a lot of fruit, but proposed of raft measures to undertake if TSC does not withdraw the “bad policies”.

“Individuals at TSC are wasting resources developing guidelines which are not in the code of regulations or in the scheme of service,” said Sossion in reference to promotion. “Teachers with higher qualifications have right to be promoted in all cadres.”

The promotion issue has pulled the two organs father apart after TSC on Friday denied reports that it promised to promote 30,000 teachers during the meeting with Knut. Former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo and Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda attended the event.