Uhuru’s second term is about radical change

Shirley Wachira

For any political observer reading this, I would like to recommend perhaps the greatest film made about politics:The War Room.

This is a behind-the-scenes look into Bill Clinton’s 1992 election campaign. The film gives the viewer a fly-on-the wall look at the deliberations and strategies that won the election and shaped America and the world for a decade.

The film is slightly dated but remains the most insightful look at the inner workings of a political campaign.

In part due to this film, the Clinton 1992 campaign has become known for three slogans: Change vs. More of the same; It’s the economy, stupid; and, Don’t forget health care, that have become well known the world over.

I was reminded of these slogans by recent developments in Kenya. It seems to me that in his second term, Uhuru Kenyatta is using these statements as a guide.

The line Change vs. More of the same is still used in campaigns by opposition candidates across the world. If you are happy with the way things are going, we are told, then vote for the incumbent, but if not, then vote for something different! A powerful message, no doubt.

The challenge for incumbents is how to respond to this. If the public wants change, how do you counter this message?

Over the past year, Uhuru has answered this challenge with aplomb. He has somewhat managed to represent the change the public wants. “Let’s learn from our mistakes and do things differently” has become the unofficial mantra of his second term.

In the first term the country was too divided? So let’s make a deal with Raila Odinga. The first term was not focussed enough? This time we will base everything around the Big Four Agenda — specific and achievable goals.

In the first term we were not tough enough on corruption? This time we will fight it with vigour irrespective of the consequences.

We are seeing change all around us. If Uhuru 2013-2017 was more of the same, Uhuru since 2017 clearly represents change.

It’s the corruption, stupid. In 1992 the Clinton strategists identified the economy as the biggest issue in the eyes of the public. For Uhuru, it is corruption.

Corruption may not necessarily be the most important issue in the daily lives of Kenyans. But its effects are felt everywhere.With around a third of the budget lost to graft annually, how can we truly develop?

Uhuru has dedicated himself to addressing the problem. Taking personal responsibility for the war on graft like no previous president, Uhuru has overseen hundreds of arrests, including huge names. This is likely to change the Kenyan culture and approach to governance.

While there is still a long way to go, for the first time it feels like the government is actually fighting against the graft that has ravaged our economy since independence. And for the first time, the guilty are afraid!

The reason Clinton’s slogans have become well known is because the campaign was successful. By using the same playbook, I am confident Uhuru’s efforts will also be successful. And the winners will be the Kenyan people.

