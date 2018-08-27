New guidelines to cut HIV infections, improve on care

George Kebaso @Morarak

The government has unveiled new guidelines aimed at expanding treatment and prevention to reduce new HIV infections, as well as improve the quality of life for persons living with the virus.

The new guidelines include expanding HIV testing through self-testing and assisted partner notification services to ensure more people know their status.

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said the guidelines are also about use of safer and more effective antiretrovirals that will not only help persons living with HIV live quality lives due to less side effects, but also rapidly help them suppress the virus.

The CS said the government’s is commited is to reaching the goal of zero new HIV infections, zero Aids related deaths and zero stigma and discrimination by 2030.

“We are also working to ensure access to quality universal health for all by 2022 and HIV,” she said during the launch of the guidelines in Machakos county.