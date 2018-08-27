Waiguru demands report of Kabura affidavit probe

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has written to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) demanding the release of the findings of investigations into the affidavit sworn by National Youth Service (NYS) scandal suspect Josephine Kabura.

She also wants the file forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“The delay on the part of the Commission has caused our client irreparable damage and lend credence to the false allegations. The Commission has a duty to our client and the public to release the report expeditiously,” said a letter by Waiguru’s lawyer Mansur Issa.

She has given the anti-graft agency seven days to respond to the demands. She, however, does not state the step she will take if EACC fails to comply.

Waiguru raises concerns that two-and-a-half years since Kabura swore the affidavit, the commission is yet to communicate to her about the outcome of the investigations on the allegations made by the suspect.

“Our client has written several times requesting for information on the outcome of the inquiry, but the Commission inexplicably has not been forthcoming,” Waiguru says through her lawyer.

She wants the DCI and EACC to make public names of the people behind Kabura’s affidavit.

Waiguru says that by delaying the findings, the anti-graft agency was exposing her to rebuke and false allegations.

The governor, who was the Devolution Cabinet secretary when the Sh791 million scandal was unearthed in 2015, has maintained that she was not involved in the scam.