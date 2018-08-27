Kenya Power sponsored outfits Western, Nairobi continue fine NSL run

Barry Silah and Viden Ochieng @PeopleSports11

Western Stima and Nairobi Stima maintained their first and second positions as KCB got onto the podium following victories in their matches yesterday as the chase for promotion to the SportPesa Premier League gathers pace.

National Super League leaders Western Stima had to dig deeper to secure a 3-2 win over Administration Police (AP) at Camp Toyoyo grounds. Despite Samuel Gitonga’s brace for AP cancelling out Erastus Mwaniki and Kelvince Ochieng’s goals, Stima had Samuel Odhiambo to thank as he scored a late winner.

Paul Ogai’s men kept their three-point (58 points) lead although the tactician rued his team’s poor defensive organisation. “I am happy with the three points but we need to work on our defending. At certain points, we were lucky to stay in the game, said Ogai.

Meanwhile, Nairobi Stima kept pace as they beat mid-table side Kangemi All Stars 2-0 at their Karuturi grounds to stay second with 55 points. Brian Musa and Victor Ndinya’s goals were enough to give them victory in Naivasha.

With Ushuru not inaction until today, KCB moved to third following their 2-1 win over Nakuru All Stars to remain four points behind the leaders. Simon Abuko had put KCB in front in the 10th minute before John Otieno restored parity at the half hour mark. However, the bankers had the last laugh when Wycliffe Osundwa scored the winner in stoppage time.

Elsewhere, FC Talanta’s renaissance gained momentum after their 2-1 win over struggling Isibania as Kisumu All Stars and Modern Coast Rangers played to a barren draw at the Moi Stadium. Samuel Ate’s unnecessary sixth minute yellow card was the highlight of the opening exchanges as both teams sought to size each other up in the Kisumu heat.

Elvis Jack then thought he had found the target for the home side after 22 minutes with a shot from outside the 18-yard area but a deflection directed the ball back onto the pitch.