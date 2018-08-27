Leopards, Gor to face sanctions after fans destroy property

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards face imminent ban from using Kasarani Stadium following acts of hooliganism by their fans at the facility during the two teams’ SportPesa Premier League (SPL) match on Saturday.

Sports Kenya Acting Director Saima Ondimu said the organisation will hold a crisis meeting today to ascertain the extent of the damage which is believed to run into millions of shillings and ascertain the appropriate disciplinary measures that would be meted on both teams.

“What happened last weekend was unfortunate and the Sports Ministry is not happy at all. We want to come up with a stop-gap measure to curb what is increasingly becoming a habit in wanton destruction of property at Kasarani and finally come up with a lasting solution to such despicable acts,” said Ondimu.

Sports Kenya Public Relations Officer Raki Asman condemned the violent incidents by spectators in the “Mashemeji” derby and stated that both teams are likely not to use the venue for the time being, adding that deterrent measures will be taken and which will serve as a lesson to fans of clubs with similar tendencies.

“We upgraded Kasarani recently and it is a sad that wayward fans can destroy the same in just a day and especially when Harambee Stars is set to host Ghana in an African Cup of Nations qualifier at the facility.

We will assess the damage and whoever is culpable will face sanctions which include paying the costs for the damage,” said Asman.

Raki pointed out that while Leopards fans accounted for at least 95 percent of the damage caused by uprooting the newly-fixed seats and hurling them in-discriminatively, Gor fans were guilty of invading the pitch and that the team also has to face the consequences of the breach of rule for the actions.

A section of Leopards’ fans went on the rampage in the second half by damaging seats while protesting over what they described biased officiating immediately after Gor scored their second goal en-route to a 2-0 win over Ingwe.

When contacted, Gor Chairman Ambrose Rachier was non committal on the alleged offence committed by the team fans but affirmed that he will comment after Sport Kenya issues a formal statement.

The weekend violence occurred barely a year after the 60,000-seater Stadium was shut down indefinitely after football fans destroyed seats and other properties in yet another “Mashemeji” derby in and outside the stadium.