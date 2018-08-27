Crack whip to tame football hooliganism

There is no gainsaying that football fans can sometimes get overzealous and violent. Much so when referees make what appear to be partial decisions which ultimately contribute to their team losing.

But in as much as temperament amongst fans in Kenyan football and the world over is nothing new, it behoves the supporters to conduct themselves with decorum regardless of referees decisions.

On Saturday, hooliganism reared its ugly head during the “Mashemeji derby” pitting Gor Mahia against rivals AFC Leopards at the Kasarani Stadium. Whether by design or default, the incident should be condemned in the strongest terms possible.

It’s absurd that this has happened barely a year after the stadium—which is undergoing refurbishment—was closed after similar skirmishes that saw destruction of property during a match between the two teams which boast massive following.

In the weekend incident, what started as cat-calls on match officials by belligerent AFC fans turned nasty when they uprooted chairs besides hurling projectiles and plastic bottles on the pitch over alleged bias against their team. Unfortunately, the fans took matters into their own hands by invading the pitch and ultimately inflicting a serious dent on the image of SportPesa Premier League (SPL).

Granted, matters were not made any better when a section of Gor fans, who invaded the pitch soon after the match in an orgy of celebration after the team won an unprecedented 17th league title following the win. This should also attract sanction.

Common sense dictates that this should not be an excuse for the wayward behaviour that was demonstrated by fans who had temporarily rid themselves of the trouble-shooters tag whenever the two team meet.

Often, innocent motorists and pedestrians have borne the brunt of riotous fans which casts questions on the status of security whenever the two Kenya’s football giants cross swords. In the latest incident, wanton destruction of seats took place, never mind the stadium is earmarked to host the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) match between Harambee Stars and Ghana next month.

Already, Sports Kenya—which is tasked with the management stadia in Kenya—has expressed concern over the hooliganism and has promised to act on the incident.

It is a high time that football authorities in the country cracked the whip on rogue fans, even if it will mean teams playing in empty stadia to curb the vice.