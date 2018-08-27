How we finally got our own anti-graft boss

MCA Gwinso

Whoever advised His Popularity the Governor to drop me from his team of advisors is his worst enemy. The decisions he has been making since I stopped giving him pieces of my Solomonic wisdom are, to say the least, ridiculous. Take for instance his choice of nominee to head our county’s anti-corruption body. That was a big joke!

The whole world, perhaps with the exception of the governor and his mis-advisors, knows that there is no underhand deal in which Mr Chouta Keetu is not involved.

When we, members of the County Assembly, heard of the nomination, we were scandalised. However, we were not worried for we knew we had the final say. Given the importance of the office in question, the nominee would have to appear before the whole Assembly. We therefore looked forward to the vetting day with glee.

Come that day and there was full attendance in the House. Judging from the mood of my colleagues, I felt sorry for the nominee. A rabbit straying into a den of hungry hounds stood a better chance of escaping.

“We refuse to be used as mere rubber stamps,” fumed MCA Chonjo next to me. Before long, the wannabe anti-corruption honcho strode into the house overloading with confidence. He introduced himself, not without pomp.

“The word ‘corruption’ and my name cannot appear in the same sentence, unless separated by the word ‘never’,” he declared after a rather lengthy introduction.

Then the grilling began. “You are said to have been involved in shady deals, what do you have to say about this?” asked MCA Matayo. “Have you accounted for your wealth?” roared MCA Chonjo.

“How many bribes have you ever given and how many have you received?” came the voice of Madam Colletta, the youngest MCA in the House. Several other members hurled vicious questions at Mr Keetu, but throughout this ordeal, he maintained a calmness which I found disconcerting.

“Listen, my friends or enemies, whatever the case may be. None of you is fit to cast a stone at me,” he said finally, wagging a finger at us. “Dare me and I shall expose everything. I know all your deals and if you want evidence, iko.”

There was deathly silence in the chamber. I wanted to protest and even tried to catch the attention of the Speaker, but the look our accuser threw towards me was guilt-inducing.

“Well, just make your decision, but be aware that we shall meet elsewhere,” he said and resumed his seat.

At first nobody spoke. Then all of a sudden, MCA Chonjo exploded. “What does this fellow think he is to threaten us?” As if they had been waiting for that signal, other members joined him in a display of collective fury.

There was so much commotion that at one point, I thought Mr Keeto’s life was in danger. Thankfully, the Speaker, in his wisdom, adjourned the sitting till the next day.

Arriving at the County Assembly compound the following morning, I was astonished to find Mr Keetu chatting heartily with a number of MCAs, some of who were taking selfies with him. Each of them seemed to have something to say to him.

That day, the mood in the House completely changed. The members who had been breathing fire the previous day had now mellowed.

“Where would you like your offices to be situated?” asked one of them.

“How many people would you like to work with in your new office?” asked another, tenderly.

Asked what major step he would take to stamp out corruption from our county, the nominee responded, “We shall give incentives to all officers who serve the public without asking for bribes.”

Needless to say, we now have a County Anti-corruption boss in the name of Mr Chouta Keetu. Si tuko mbele?

