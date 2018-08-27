Down memory lane of our 23-year marriage

Last week, my wife and I celebrated 23 years of marriage. How time flies, I can still remember so vividly that August afternoon when my wife Grace walked majestically down the aisle towards me at the Good Shepherd Church on Ngong Road. On that day, we promised to love and cherish each other in sickness and in health for riches or for poor, till death do us part?

Little did we know what awaited us on the other side. Marriage can be challenging and yet fulfilling at the same time. For the two to remain one, there must be a commitment to weather the storms of the relationship and life together.

So, what has been the secret of the two of us remaining one? First and foremost, it is friendship. Grace always says if you want to marry someone, make sure they are your friend, not just a lover or the mother or father of your child. Do you really enjoy being with this person or you just endure being with them?

Are you fond of each other? Do you enjoy doing things together? If the answer to any of the above questions is ‘no’, then think twice. Friendship evolves and is not static. The mistake many couples make is that they stop getting to know each other and their friendship gradually dies.

Secondly, know how to resolve conflict. When two people stay together, there is bound to be conflict. But how we resolve those conflicts will determine whether the two remain one or go their separate ways.

When friendship is enhanced and maintained, it becomes easier to overcome the negatives and to repair conflict. Friendship is the basis of conflict resolution. You don’t want to make up with someone who is not your friend.

Thirdly, learn to create shared moments and memories together. Grace and I love to share experiences together. We love travelling and doing things together. We make sure we have at least three meals together each week. Do you have a shared dream?

Do you have a shared interest? Are you doing life together or are you two separate individuals who happen to be living together? These shared moments coupled with a shared meaning and purpose in life will keep you two together.