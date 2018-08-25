Legislators dismiss Ipsos survey on graft

DPPS

Legislators across the political divide on Friday dismissed Ipsos survey that ranked Deputy President William among corrupt leaders, saying some individuals were using the organisation to advance a political agenda.

They read political mischief in the entire process saying it is aimed at tarnishing the DP’s image.

The leaders among them MPs Joshua Kutuny (Cherangany), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Ferdinand Wanyonyi (Kwanza), Robert Pukose (Endebess), Janet Nangabo (Women’s Rep, Trans Nzoia), Mike Mbito (Trans Nzoia), David Pkosing (Pokot South) and Trans Nzoia deputy governor Stanley Tarus termed the report by Ipsos as politically motivated.

Kutuny slammed Ipsos for allegedly spreading falsehoods in the graft survey, saying attempts to tarnish the image of Ruto will fail because his development track record speaks for itself.

Speaking during a thanksgiving event for Pukose held in Endebess and attended by the Deputy President, the MPs told off those criticising development tours by Ruto terming them as ‘anti-development and self-centred individuals’.

“Some people are accusing the Deputy President because he is doing good work for Kenyans. This is why I ask Ruto to continue serving the people and let the critics continue with their rhetoric,” said Kutuny.

Sudi said those responsible for the opinion polls were bribed to carry out a deliberate survey aimed at tarnishing Ruto’s name who has worked hard to ensure successful implementation of Jubilee agenda. “When Ruto helped Raila Odinga in 2007, President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017, he was a good man. But now we are told he is not clean. This is nonsense. I say shame on Ipsos for being used to push a political agenda,” he said.

Ruto on his part said individuals whose agenda was to undermine the implementation of Jubilee’s Big Four agenda, would not distract him. “Kenyans want their houses to be connected to electricity, good roads, health services, education, among other projects that improve their lives,” he said.

“I want to tell my competitors that once they are through with the fake opinion polls and newspaper headlines, they can come and face me on matters of development,” he added.