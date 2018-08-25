Equity seek KBF redemption against Thunder at USIU-Africa.

Equity Bank men’s team are on a path to redeem themselves as they face Thunder in a Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Premier league match to be played Sunday afternoon at United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) basketball courts.

The bankers suffered a shock defeat last weekend at the hands of hard fighting KCA University and coach Carey Odhiambo says they are making amends as they seek a playoff position.

“It was unfortunate that we led all through but lost any way. We missed most of our free throws and had many turnovers especially in the crucial dying minutes of the match and that came back to bite us. We have, however, moved on from the loss having rectified our mistakes and learned our lessons,” said Odhiambo.

Meanwhile, holders Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) are back in action after their participation in the Kenya Communications Sports Organisations (Kecoso) Games that were staged in Kakamega. The side has not been in action since the second leg matches started.

KPA host Umoja in what is their first fixture of the second leg. Umoja are coming off a laboured 62-53 win over Strathmore University’s Blades and Steve Kuta’s men will definitely fight hard to keep the winning drift going. Before the Blades win, Umoja had lost 48-39 to Lakeside and went down 50-49 loss to Thunder.