Ulinzi, old rivals Black Mamba face off as handball league shapes.

Former Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) league champions Ulinzi are looking to reclaim the title they lost to holders Black Mamba as the 2018 season of the league takes shape.

Ulinzi finished second last season after playing to one loss and one draw in 18 matches played. However, coach Yusuf Kipruto says they have regrouped, bringing in five fresh faces as well as worked on mistakes and are stopping at nothing but the title.

“We have prepared well for the matches ahead. The players are eagerly waiting for our weekend match against Mt Kenya University (MKU) Thika as they have been out of action for the last two weekends. We are going for our fifth straight win,” said Kipruto.

The coach said indiscipline on the court was their biggest undoing in last season’s title campaign. “We suffered many technical punishments especially the two minutes’ suspensions that cost us a match and a draw last season. We have since worked on our defence and are committing less fouls,” he said.

The side, one of the five Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) formations taking part in the 22-team league, is aware of the stiff competition their counterparts in the forces and the top four finishers last season are bound to bring and coach Kipruto says they are treating all teams equally and taking one match at a time.

Ulinzi’s female counterparts Ulinzi Sharks face MKU too as the two teams search for second wins of the season. Ulinzi are fifth on the 10-team log, with three points after as many matches. MKU are sixth at two points from one win in four matches.

In other matches, holders Black Mamba face off with Nanyuki in what is the former’s race for a sixth win in as many matches and the latter’s chase for a third win in their sixth match.