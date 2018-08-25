Bidco face full Police wrath in Thika NSL tie

High flying Bidco United will feel right at home when they welcome Kenya Police today at the Thika Stadium in the highlight fixture of the National Super League (NSL).

As the season enters Round 29, the two sides could well shape the future of the Championship as promotion intensifies.

However, Bidco look most potent at the moment having picked 13 points in the second leg without a loss. Fifth-placed Bidco under youthful Anthony Akhulia hope to take full advantage of playing at home to silence the law enforcers who are seventh on 38 points.

Despite forcing a draw with fourth, placed KCB last weekend, Bidco will be hoping the attack line led by Bebeto Lwanga and creative free-scoring midfielder Sean Opwora get back their scoring boots.

At 46 points, they are rank outsiders for the title but could rip the odds going by their current form. Their opponents Kenya Police under Charles Omondi will be buoyed by their recent 2-0 win over lowly GFE 105 but know the prospects of pulling such a feat again would be a tough task.

In another contest lined up for tomorrow at Camp Toyoyo, 15-placed AP will be hoping for an upset against table leaders Western Stima.

On paper it would seem a straight-forward run for the Power men but coach Paul Ogai has warned against overconfidence. “No team can be underrated and our opponents on a good day can be stubborn.”

The fact that they are in a dangerous spot in the standings only means we have to be alert. The team has prepared well and we await the match,” Ogai told People Sport.

Meanwhile KCB look poised to go head over 16th placed Nakuru All Stars at Afraha Stadium Saturday afternoon. The Bankers who have a match in hand will be looking at the likes of Simon Abuko and Kennedy Owino to do damage against the relegation threatened team.