Shauri Moyo in fight of their lives

Shauri Moyo Blue Stars will be fighting to move away from the relegation zone when they play Team Umeme in a one of the eight Super 8 Premier League matches scheduled for Saturday.

Blue Stars who are winless in 12 matches dropped to 14th on the 16-team log after a 3-0 loss away to Leads United in their last weekend outing. The former will be after a win to end a winless streak when cross swords with on-form Umeme at Ziwani Grounds.

Blues need to win their remaining eight matches if they are to avoid exiting the competitive league. “I am taking each game at a time and am sure we will remain in the competitive league come next season.

We know our opponents are currently enjoying a good run but am sure we will overcome them to improve our points and position in the table,” said Hamisi Ali the Blues head coach.

Though they lost 3-0 to Shauri Moyo in the first leg, Umeme will be banking on their current form to dispatch their challengers. Umeme lie Seventh with 30 points and expect to extend their wins to five in a row.

Meanwhile, after languishing at the bottom of the log for over four months, 2016 champions Kayole Asubuhi look forward to changing the script when they face-off with Leads United.

Elsewhere, after going down 2-0 to minnows Rongai All Stars last weekend, NYSA will be looking for a win when they travel to Drive-Inn ground to rattle home team, Metro Sports.

At Nakeel Grounds, home team Rongai will host to Makongeni Sports Association (MASA) as Shauri Moyo Sportiff clash with table toppers Jericho All Stars at Camp Toyoyo Grounds.

