Deaf footballers prepare for continent event

Deaf Football Association of Kenya (DFA-K) as intensified the stakes for the forthcoming continental championships to be hosted in Nairobi from November 15-30.

Eight teams from eight regions are taking part in the two-day National Deaf Football Federation championships, which also double up as selection exercise for the African Cup event.

The championships that are being held at Don Bosco Training Centre in Karen saw over 100 participants take part in the Betway Challenge with trophies awarded Thursday for the teams and players who excel.

DFA-K secretary Georgina Auma from Nakuru Region was confident that the programme would see talent emerge. “It is a good opportunity for the players to showcase their talent. As an organisation, we look forward to developing and encouraging these special interest groups. They also have ability to make a difference in their lives through sport,” said Auma.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) education officer in the technical department David Ouma was excited with prospects of seeing players from across the country battling for honours. “The Federation would encourage more cooperation with the DFA-K in a bid to make it more sustainable.

We recognise what football can do to society and therefore it is our hope that together we can improve the game from grassroots level. Personally as a Coach, I would be scouting for talent so that we have selected players access the national team and particularly the Starlets,” said Ouma who also doubles as the Harambee Starlets tactician.