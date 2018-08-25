Matters turn sour for sevens series champs Kabras Sugar

National Sevens Series champions Kabras Sugar were expected to pick up from where they left last year when they won their first ever Sevens title and start strongly this year KRU but things are totally opposite of the expectations.

In contrast, the dethroned 2016 overall champions Menengai Cream Homeboyz have taken the series by storm, winning a treble already in the opening three Prinsloo, Sepetuka and Kabeberi Sevens.

Kabras Sugar have not even managed a Main Cup semi-final appearance in the three series and as the tournament heads to Mombasa this weekend for the fourth round, Driftwood Sevens, questions of where could be the defending champions Kabras Sugar in this race have started to emerge.

Early this month, Kabras Sugar management made changes to the team technical bench, unveiling South African’s Henley Du Plessis as the new coach with sole intentions to strengthen the fast rising side and a bid to dominate the local rugby scenes.

The immediate results have proved a futile effort as the team heads into the fourth round and even though Du Plessis is not tasked with the sevens circuit, Charles Cardovillis who was sacked under unclear circumstances in May after leading the Kakamega-based side to their first-ever Sevens Series overall title in 2017 and his absence from the team could be the reason behind the falling of Kabras and the missing link in fostering the team to defending their sevens title.

“It’s true I was sacked and I am no longer at the club,” confirmed coach Charlie Cardovilis who joined Kabras in March/April 2017, going on to win the sevens series overall title besides getting Kabras to Kenya Cup final and into the Enterprise Cup semi-finals the same year.