English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Aliens crackdown : Gov’t begins swoop on various estates in Nairobi

K24 Tv August 24, 2018
2,484 Less than a minute
CS Fred Matiang'i
A Senate committee wants Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i held responsible for Sh1.5 billion loss. Photo/FILE

Police in collaboration with immigration officers are this evening  preparing to carry out  a swoop on several residential areas in Nairobi as the government embarks on a crackdown on foreign workers said to be illegally operating in the country.
The crackdown will target over 3,000 illegal aliens with interior cabinet secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i revealing that  at least 60 foreign workers majority of whom are  from West Africa have been deported after being found to be using to use fake marriage certificates to co-habit  with Kenyans.

Show More

Related Articles

August 24, 2018
2,468

Githurai traders protest after Kenha brings down illegal structures

August 24, 2018
2,472

IEBC Vice chair,Connie Maina,Margaret Mwachanya back after controversial exit

August 24, 2018
2,472

Makamishna 2 wa IEBC waliojiuzulu warejea ofisini 

August 24, 2018
2,488

 Naibu Rais Ruto kwa mara nyingine ashtumu utafiti wa IPSOS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.