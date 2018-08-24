Aliens crackdown : Gov’t begins swoop on various estates in Nairobi

Police in collaboration with immigration officers are this evening preparing to carry out a swoop on several residential areas in Nairobi as the government embarks on a crackdown on foreign workers said to be illegally operating in the country.

The crackdown will target over 3,000 illegal aliens with interior cabinet secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i revealing that at least 60 foreign workers majority of whom are from West Africa have been deported after being found to be using to use fake marriage certificates to co-habit with Kenyans.