Government cancels Paak registration certificate

The government has moved to cancel the interim certificate given to Professional Athletes Association of Kenya (Paak).

Sports Registrar Rose Wasike in her letter dated July 17 to Paak secretary Julius Ndegwa has requested for the temporary certificate granted in 2016 be surrendered to her office.

Wasike cites section 48 (1)b) of the Sports Act for the move that is a culmination of several moves by the athletes’ body to gain recognition in the country.

In an earlier letter to the body, the government noted there is an existing body, Athletics Kenya (AK) representing the interests of athletes in the country.

“Further, note that you cannot be a governing body for athletics in Kenya because AK which is a transited sports organisation is legally recognised body dealing with this sports discipline in Kenya.

Membership clubs dealing with athletics are already affiliated to AK and can therefore not be affiliates to your body again,” says Wasike in a letter to Paak.

The Registrar says Paak has failed to provide their strategic plan, accounting of government and sponsors’ grants, membership and internal mechanisms to resolve disputes.

“Since your functions and objectives are similar to AK and you have refused to review your objectives to remove those similar to AK and to pick the licensing form.

I hereby cancel your interim certificate from today henceforth and deny you the registration certificate.

“Meanwhile, you are hereby advised to pick the licensing form and embark on licensing process for your organisation as a Professional Sports Body as you return the Interim Certificate issued to your organisation on July 29, 2016,” the letter copied to sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia.

In June, AK suspended Paak secretary Ndegwa for various reasons, including the sabotage of the Mountain Running event in Naivasha and a siege on Riadha House in 2015 that left many astounded.

Ndegwa has so far been suspended from representing athletes on any forum, a matter that took effect in June.

Reached for comment, Paak interim officials announced they are are headed for the Constitutional Court for a review of the matter.

“We are not a federation. We are just an association of athletes not interfering with the running of AK. We are at liberty to join or form associations,” said Ndegwa.

