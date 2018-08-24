English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Githurai traders protest after Kenha brings down illegal structures

Ongoing Dandora demolitions where over ten buildings have been bulldozed.Photo/Courtesy

Transport along the Thika superhighway was disrupted for the better part of Friday after traders at Githurai  45  staged  demonstrations to protest the demolition of  structures build on road reserves by the Kenya national  highways  authority (KENHA).
Police were forced to lob teargas canisters to disperse the rowdy traders even as the ongoing demolition of illegal structures spread to Uasin Gishu county after illegal settlers were evicted  to pave way for the construction of  a new referral hospital.

