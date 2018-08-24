Githurai traders protest after Kenha brings down illegal structures

Transport along the Thika superhighway was disrupted for the better part of Friday after traders at Githurai 45 staged demonstrations to protest the demolition of structures build on road reserves by the Kenya national highways authority (KENHA).

Police were forced to lob teargas canisters to disperse the rowdy traders even as the ongoing demolition of illegal structures spread to Uasin Gishu county after illegal settlers were evicted to pave way for the construction of a new referral hospital.